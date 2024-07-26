Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Magic Editor update will let you “Reimagine” photos

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 9 series will debut a new Magic Editor AI photo feature that’ll enable users to completely reimagine photos, according to a new leak.

Promo materials for the Pixel 9 series, which will be revealed at a Made by Google event on August 13, speak of a “Reimagine with” feature for the controversial Magic Editor series.

The images published today (via Android Headlines) show the ability to take a shoreline photo and “Reimagine with dramatic sunset”.

The Sonos Roam 2 is at its lowest ever price

The Sonos Roam 2 is at its lowest ever price

Although it only launched in May, the Sonos Roam 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is already seeing a huge price drop, saving you over £40.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179
  • Now £137.98
View Deal

Everything else in the image remains the same, but a sunset befitting the request replaces what appears to be a hazy shoreline background where sky is largely indistinguishable from sea.

The leaked promotion video suggests Google is planning to build on the Magic Editor feature it introduced with the Pixel 8 series last year and were rolled out to older handsets.

“Using generative AI, this editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits with simple and intuitive actions, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue,” Google explained.

This appears to be the next logical step. It won’t only enable simple repositioning or colour adjustments, but will change the background entirely. Essentially, the Gen AI is generating a new image.

The leaked video shows Pixel phones using a photo search of the fridge via Gemini to surface recipes, the abiity to recall the contents of your screenshots. The video, which you can see below, speaks of a durable design and seven years of Pixel feature drops to accompany the Android updates and security updates.

You might like…

Best Android Phone 2024: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Best Android Phone 2024: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
How to use Magic Editor on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

How to use Magic Editor on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Max Parker 9 months ago
What is Magic Editor? Google Photos’ next big AI advance explained

What is Magic Editor? Google Photos’ next big AI advance explained

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words