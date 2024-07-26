Pixel 9 Magic Editor update will let you “Reimagine” photos

The Google Pixel 9 series will debut a new Magic Editor AI photo feature that’ll enable users to completely reimagine photos, according to a new leak.

Promo materials for the Pixel 9 series, which will be revealed at a Made by Google event on August 13, speak of a “Reimagine with” feature for the controversial Magic Editor series.

The images published today (via Android Headlines) show the ability to take a shoreline photo and “Reimagine with dramatic sunset”.

Everything else in the image remains the same, but a sunset befitting the request replaces what appears to be a hazy shoreline background where sky is largely indistinguishable from sea.

The leaked promotion video suggests Google is planning to build on the Magic Editor feature it introduced with the Pixel 8 series last year and were rolled out to older handsets.

“Using generative AI, this editor makes it easy to do complex photo edits with simple and intuitive actions, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue,” Google explained.

This appears to be the next logical step. It won’t only enable simple repositioning or colour adjustments, but will change the background entirely. Essentially, the Gen AI is generating a new image.

The leaked video shows Pixel phones using a photo search of the fridge via Gemini to surface recipes, the abiity to recall the contents of your screenshots. The video, which you can see below, speaks of a durable design and seven years of Pixel feature drops to accompany the Android updates and security updates.