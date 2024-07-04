Pixel 9 getting a huge upgrade where it’s needed most – report

Google’s Pixel 9 line-up will reportedly feature a new and improved fingerprint sensor that’s understanding of the simple fact our digits aren’t always dry and clean.

According to Android Authority sources, Google plans to fit the Pixel 9 range with an ultrasonic, under-display fingerprint sensor.

The site says the “eagerly awaited update” will bring a biometric security sensor that’s faster, more reliable, and easier to use.

Currently, and since the Google Pixel 6, Google has deployed an optical fingerprint sensor, which has been the subject of complaints with users over its reliability and speed.

The report today from Android Authority explains why:

“The source of these problems was the choice of fingerprint scanner used. Google opted for an optical scanner from a company called Goodix, while the competitors have been using ultrasonic scanners. Optical scanners are typically slower, less accurate, and more sensitive to any moisture or dirt you might have on your finger. There’s also the issue of usage in low-light environments — optical scanners require the screen to flash a very bright light in the place of the scanner, which means if you don’t cover the circle on the screen completely, you might get hit with a flash of blinding light.” Android Authority

Now the ultrasonic sensor, which you’ll find on devices like the Galaxy S24, will be coming to Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models, but not the expected Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google will actually deploy the same model Samsung has, in the form of the Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008) according to the report.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are ultimately more reliable than their optical counterparts because they work by bouncing the titular ultrasonic pulses off the finger.

The Pixel 9 range will be arriving earlier than usuai this year, with the Made by Google event surprisingly taking place on August 13, when usually Google waits until October.