Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Adaptive Touch sounds perfect when you don’t have a towel

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has quietly launched new a display option which will enable Pixel 9 owners to have an easier time using their displays while it’s raining or when your fingers are wet.

Pixel 9 onwers are noticing a new software option called Adaptive Touch within the display settings.

Users will need to head to the Settings > Display > Touch sensitivity portion of the operating system and they’ll see an Adaptive Touch option alongside the existing Screen Protector mode.

Get this 50-inch 4K Android TV set for just £268.20

Get this 50-inch 4K Android TV set for just £268.20

This TCL 50-inch set has features defying its modest price tag and now you can get it for just £268.20 with the code RED10 at Argos.

  • Argos
  • Was 10%
  • £268.20 with code RED10
View Deal

“Touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities, and screen protector,” the toggle switch for Adaptive Touch says. That means it’ll automatically adjust depending on how you’re using your phone.

The specialist website Android Authority has tested out the new feature and found the tech has significantly improved the performance of the display when exposed to moisture. You can see the evidence in the video below.

The site reports the Pixel 9 with Adaptive Touch turned on works “much better” with wet fingers than a Pixel 8 Pro that doesn’t have access to the feature. The site says scrolling with wet fingers is “pretty normal” on the Pixel 9, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is subject to “random jumps and pans.”

It’s a good sign that Google has addressed this because, as well as good and as durable as smartphones are getting, they’re still not that usuable when exposed to the wet stuff.

Adaptive Touch came to light in Android betas back in March. There’s a good chance it may roll out to older Pixel devices and other Android phones through forthcoming software updates and Pixel Feature Drops.

You might like…

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which Android should you buy?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which Android should you buy?

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel Fold: What sets them apart?

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel Fold: What sets them apart?

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words