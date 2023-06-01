Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 shows up with no next-gen wireless charging upgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google’s next flagship phone, the Pixel 8, has made an early appearance with a regulatory body, revealing that it won’t be getting a significant wireless charging boost.

Any new phone heading to market has to make a stop off at the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) if it wants to advertise its Qi charging capabilities. As reported by 9to5Google, the Pixel 8 has just made such an appearance.

It’s a surprisingly early showing from Google’s next phone, with the Pixel 7 not showing up on the WPC until a week after their October launch.

Still, here the Pixel 8 is, operating under the GKWS6 model number. The device pictured in the listing is the Pixel 6, so we don’t get any sneak peek at the new phone’s design.

Indeed, given the limited nature of this certification, we don’t learn very much about the Pixel 8 at all. What we do learn is that its Qi charging rate will max out at 12W. We also note that there’s no support for the next generation Qi2 standard, which the WPC announced back in January.

Qi2 promises to essentially give Android phones their own version of Apple’s MagSafe standard. With the help of Apple itself, a magnetised system will ensure a firm attachment to specific wireless chargers, boosting wireless charging efficiency considerably.

Unless the Pixel 8 Pro comes through on the Qi2 front, it would seem as if the next phase of wireless charging isn’t going to take off until 2024 at the earliest.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel 7a Review

Google Pixel 7a Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review

Google Pixel 7 Pro Review

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.