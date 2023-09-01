Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 Pro could bring the best photography feature to video

Chris Smith

We’re a little over a month away from the Pixel 8 phone launch and the smoke is beginning to clear.

New reports from 9to5Google suggests a brand new video feature, while also refuting rumours of a feature omission. The site’s sources say the Pixel 8 Pro will get a new Night Sight feature for video recording.

Currently, the low-light feature brings sharper and more detailed photos to Pixel 6 and 7 users thanks to a combination of a rear sensor that lets in more light, the power of the Tensor series processors and some autofocus improvements.

According to the report today, it’ll be applicable to video recordings within the next-generation Google Pixel 8 Pro, set to be announced on October 4.

Google usually has some excellent camera features lined up for the Pixel events, and this would certainly fit the bill. Last year Google brought another staple photography feature to video recording, when Portrait Mode arrived, so there is precedent here.

Why this would only be a Pixel 8 Pro benefit remains to be seen, but Google will probably explain the hardware capabilities behind it during the launch event. Earlier reports had suggested Google would add an Audio Eraser feature to video, similar to the Magic Eraser feature previously available for photos.

Elsewhere, the report claimed Google will keep the physical SIM card tray for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, despite contrary reports claiming the Pixel series would follow the lead of the iPhone 14 by removing the physical SIM card tray in the US, in favour of an eSIM.

According to 9to5Google’s sources, Google plans to keep the physical SIM card, which is sure to please users who live in nations where eSIM options aren’t quite as developed.

