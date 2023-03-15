 large image

Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 renders leak

Jon Mundy

High quality renders for the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 have seemingly leaked online.

Well known tipster OnLeaks has supplied a bunch of high quality CAD renders for the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 to Smartprix and Mysmartprice respectively.

They reveal a pair of devices that broadly look quite a lot like their immediate predecessors, the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. While those current devices at least changes things up a little from the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 with their metallic camera visors and single-tone finishes, the next generation looks very much of a piece.

There are some notable differences to point out, however. The corners of both phones appear to be a little rounder than before, for one thing.

The camera sensor of the Pixel 8 Pro looks a little different to the Pixel 7 Pro, too. All three cameras are now joined into one lozenge-shaped cluster, and there’s a bonus sensor to the right. Is it for depth-sensing? A better autofocus system? It’s impossible to tell.

Sticking with the Pro, perhaps the most consequential difference here could be the lack of a dual-curved display. Google could be going flat across the range, which would be a change that we would applaud. The bezels for both phones look a little smaller to our eye, but you can never be sure with renders.

The report claims that the Pro will have a slightly smaller 6.52-inch display, and a fractionally smaller body to go with it. The Pixel 8 will also have a smaller 5.8-inch screen to go with its smaller body. We approve of this (slight) shrinking process.

Both phones will almost certainly run on the same Tensor G3 chip, and will likely be announced in the autumn.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

