Pixel 8 Audio Eraser could rescue your videos from big-mouthed bystanders

The highlight of Pixel phone launches are usually the new photography tricks Google adds each year through software.

After all, by the time the phone finally becomes official, the hardware and images of it have been leaked or teased a million times over. But these photo features often need to be seen to be believed and the demos are always super fun.

This year’s Pixel 8 series launch is set to be no different with recent rumours pointing towards an “Audio Eraser” feature for recorded videos, that’s similar to the Magic Eraser feature we have for stills.

While the latter can get rid of unwanted people or objects from photos and use AI to fill in the gaps, Audio Erase could rid your videos of the sounds that spoil them, or even isolate the most important sounds.

Android-centric reporter Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police) spotted a survey sent to Pixel users explaining scenarios in which the feature could be used. In the first case, you could remove someone yelling in the background, in the second, you could lessen some sounds in order to focus on others.

“Eliminate the shouting of the fan in the next seat from your game-winning shot video with your phone’s amazing AI video noise removal.”



“Enhance the sound of your friends and family’s reactions during a thrilling game, while minimizing the background stadium noise with your phone’s amazing AI video noise removal.”

The survey also featured an image of the feature, which you’ll see at the top of this page.

If Google does enact this feature, there’s a good chance it’ll be software based and will trickle down to some older phones in the series.

Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, running Android 14 out of the box, in October.