Pixel 7a set for a price bump with Pixel 6a sticking around

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Google Pixel 7a could be set for a price bump, with the Pixel 6a sticking around as a low cost alternative.

Recent reports have suggested that the forthcoming Pixel 7a will represent a considerable spec bump over the Pixel 6a, but such advancements could come at a cost. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a will land at a price of $499, which would be $50 more than the launch price of the Pixel 6a (pictured).

We’ve been seeing price rises right across the smartphone market, but it always stings a little more when a supposed budget phone receives a hike.

At least there appears to be a reason behind this hike beyond everything getting more expensive. The Pixel 7a is rumoured to have a superior 64MP camera, and improved design, a faster Tensor G2 chip (like the Pixel 7), a more fluid 90Hz display, and wireless charging.

Thankfully, the report claims that Google has a plan to account for those still looking for something a little cheaper. It’s claimed that Google will be keeping the Pixel 6a around for another year at an even lower price than before.

Given what a strong performer that phone continues to be – especially in the photographic stakes – this sounds like a smart move.

We shouldn’t have too long to wait to confirm these claims. The next Google I/O is set to take place on May 10, where we’re expecting to hear more about the Pixel 7a.

It also seems likely we’ll be getting an introduction to the Pixel Fold, which will be Google’s first foldable phone. Don’t be surprised to see Google’s Pixel Tablet finally making an appearance, either.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

