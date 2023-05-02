Pixel 7a retail packaging leak fills in the blanks

Retail packaging for the Pixel 7a appears to have leaked online, offering a glimpse at some additional specs before next week’s launch.

Google’s new entry-level smartphone is expected to be announced at the Google I/O event being held next week, on May 10. However, we know pretty much all there is to know about the phone courtesy of a series of spec and render leaks.

This latest leak isn’t as sweeping or revealing as those earlier ones, but it certainly fills in some of the blanks. In fact, there have been numerous Pixel 7a retail packaging leaks of late, including this one from the TechDroider website.

The blurb on the back reveals a couple of snippets of information that we didn’t have before. Besides the GWKK2 model number for the Charcoal variant, it confirms by omission that the Pixel 7a won’t have a charging brick in the box, just like the Pixel 6a before it.

We also learn from the blurb that the regular version of the Pixel 7a at least will not have 5G mmWave capabilities. This isn’t something that will concern UK buyers all that much, but some in the US might be annoyed that Google’s cheap phone won’t be ready for the very fastest 5G network speeds.

Last year’s Pixel 6a saw a special 5G mmWave edition launching on Verizon for a $50 premium, so there’s a good chance this will be the case again with the Pixel 7a.

The full spec leak that sprung forth last week confirmed that we’ll be getting a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Google’s Tensor G2 processor, and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

There’ll also be a 64MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 4,400mAh battery with 20W wired charging. Another bonus this time will be wireless charging support. This could all come with a price bump, according to other reports.