Pixel 7a press renders hit the internet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

High quality press renders have leaked onto the internet, giving us a full look at the forthcoming Pixel 7a ahead of its official unveiling.

We’re expecting to see Google announcing its next affordable smartphone, the Pixel 7a, at the Google I/O even on May 10. However, thanks to official-looking press renders supplied by WinFuture (alongside previous leaks), there’s very little that we don’t already know.

The renders seem set to be used in retail listings of the Pixel 7a, as they show the device in several shades from identical, clean angles. We get the Pixel 7a from the front, rear (as well as rear angles) and side in shades of blue, white, and grey.

Pixel 7a side render

In addition to the phone itself, the website has also provided renders of the official protective case that will seemingly be offered alongside the Pixel 7a – again in the three colours of blue, white, and dark grey.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen high quality renders claiming to be of the Pixel 7a. All of the renders we’ve seen look the same, painting the picture of a budget phone that looks an awful lot like the mid-range Pixel 7 rather than the existing Pixel 6a.

Pixel 7a case render

While this latest leak says nothing about the internal specifications of the Pixel 7a, we’ve heard from other sources that Google’s next affordable phone will bump things up significantly. Expect the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as a display refresh rate of 90Hz rather than 60Hz.

Also expect a bumped-up 64MP main camera and wireless charging. All of these extras will apparently come with a $50 price bump to $499 (likely £499), too, but it kind of sounds like good value to us all the same.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

