Pixel 7 set for 4K selfie camera upgrade

The Google Pixel 7 could be set for a welcome upgrade to its selfie camera, with reports suggesting the addition of 4K video recording.

Google surprised us all when it offered a sneak peak of its forthcoming smartphone range at the Google I/O keynote back in May. That hasn’t stopped a steady drip of leaks and claims concerning the follow-ups to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, however.

The latest insight comes from a deep dive into the code of version 8.5 of the Google Camera app by 9to5Google. Code governing the camera performance for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and upcoming Pixel tablet has just been added to the app.

There aren’t too many changes being reported here, which is perhaps unsurprising given the reports that the new phones will be quite similar to the Pixel 6 line-up in hardware terms. However, one interesting details concerns the Pixel 7’s selfie camera.

It seems both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 will have the ability to shoot 4K video. Only the Pixel 6 Pro has that capacity at present.

This should signify a shift from the Pixel 6’s 8MP selfie camera to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 11.1MP camera for Google’s baseline smartphone.

There’s also an interesting snippet in the Google Camera code concerning the forthcoming Pixel tablet, which has been shown to have just a single rear camera. According to the latest findings, the Pixel tablet won’t be capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps, and may not be capable of 4K video at all.

Don’t expect Google’s flashy Audio Zoom, Slow Motion videos, and Action Pan photo features to make their way over from the Pixel phone range, either.