 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 7 Pro scrapes through durability test

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro flagship phone has been put through a well known durability test, and there are a couple of areas of concern.

The popular JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has subjected the Pixel 7 Pro to its torture chamber of durability tests, and the phone came out looking a little the worse for wear.

In particular, the phone’s width-spanning shiny metal camera module scratched up severely under relatively light abrasive pressure. Indeed, there was signs of scratching within minutes of getting the phone out of its box, even before the proper violence started.

That’s not the only point of concern either. When applying the bend test, it was found that a gap appeared near the antenna line right near that large camera module. Tester Zack Nelson called it “some very unnerving flex”.

We’re not talking a snap-in-half catastrophe like the OnePlus 10 Pro by any means, but it was sufficient to warrant a warning that it “only barely” survived. It’s also noted that such gaps appearing would compromise the Pixel 7 Pro’s water resistance rating.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s display is pretty much as durable as any other Android flagship, thanks to the use of off-the-shelf Gorilla Glass Victus.

In conclusion, Nelson recommends that anyone buying the Pixel 7 Pro should buy a decent case, both for keeping the scratches off that delicate camera module and for lending the body a little more structural rigidity.

You might like…

Google Pixel 7 Review

Google Pixel 7 Review

Peter Phelps 5 days ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 5 days ago
OnePlus 10T shown to bend as easily as OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T shown to bend as easily as OnePlus 10 Pro

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.