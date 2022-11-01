Pixel 7 Pro scrapes through durability test

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro flagship phone has been put through a well known durability test, and there are a couple of areas of concern.

The popular JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has subjected the Pixel 7 Pro to its torture chamber of durability tests, and the phone came out looking a little the worse for wear.

In particular, the phone’s width-spanning shiny metal camera module scratched up severely under relatively light abrasive pressure. Indeed, there was signs of scratching within minutes of getting the phone out of its box, even before the proper violence started.

That’s not the only point of concern either. When applying the bend test, it was found that a gap appeared near the antenna line right near that large camera module. Tester Zack Nelson called it “some very unnerving flex”.

We’re not talking a snap-in-half catastrophe like the OnePlus 10 Pro by any means, but it was sufficient to warrant a warning that it “only barely” survived. It’s also noted that such gaps appearing would compromise the Pixel 7 Pro’s water resistance rating.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s display is pretty much as durable as any other Android flagship, thanks to the use of off-the-shelf Gorilla Glass Victus.

In conclusion, Nelson recommends that anyone buying the Pixel 7 Pro should buy a decent case, both for keeping the scratches off that delicate camera module and for lending the body a little more structural rigidity.