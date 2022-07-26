 large image

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera specs leak alongside potential Pixel foldable

Jon Mundy

Camera specifications for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro appear to have leaked online, alongside what could be the Pixel foldable.

Google doesn’t typically make radical changes to its smartphone camera hardware, with its excellent largely coming down to its image processing smarts. However, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro representing the first big hardware upgrade since the Pixel 2, there’s some interest on the approach Google will take with this year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski might just have some news for us on that front. Whilst trawling through the code for Android 13 Beta 4, Wojciechowski discovered the camera hardware configurations for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Apparently, Google tried to obscure the names of the devices within the GS101 Camera Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), but Wojciechowski was able to match the sensor IDs to existing camera hardware.

It seems both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be led by the same 50MP Samsung GN1 wide sensor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. They’ll also share the same 12MP Sony IMX381 ultra-wide sensor as before.

One interesting change here is that the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s telephoto camera will be a 48MP Samsung GM1 rather than the 48MP Sony IMX586 used in the Pixel 6 Pro. Wojciechowski believes that this could have been done to achieve more consistent image processing across the wide and telephoto cameras.

In terms of the selfie camera, both new phones will use an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor. While this is the same as before for the Pixel 7 Pro, it will represent an upgrade for the Pixel 7.

As we reported on previously, this should mean that the Pixel 7 is able to record 4K selfie videos, unlike the Pixel 6 with its 8MP front camera.

There’s also a third, mystery smartphone device included in this code, which could be the Pixel foldable. This device has the same set-up as the Pixel 7, but with an extra 12MP IMX386. The selfie camera, meanwhile, uses a familiar 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor.

The code also features the camera specs for the forthcoming Pixel Tablet, which will include two 8MP IMX355 cameras, one for the front and one for the back.

