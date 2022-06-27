 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6a looks better than the Pixel 6 Pro in one key way

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The A-Series Pixel phones are often slightly pared back versions of the standard and Pro editions, but the Pixel 6a may buck the trend – at least in one way.

A purported Pixel 6a hands-on video shows the forthcoming phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor outperforming the same security measure on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Just days before the planned Pixel 6a is fully outed, a YouTuber from Malaysia posted a video with a unit and has given it a once over. The video shows fingerprint unlocking to be much more reliable on the Pixel 6 series phones, recognising the press on the display instantly with a quick press.

On the contrary, the Pixel 6 Pro often failed to recognise the press in as little time, encouraging the user to keep their finger on the display a little longer. You can see the difference in the video below from around the five-minute mark (via 9to5Google).

This comes after Google confirmed it would be using a different fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a than the on the original Pixel 6 series, so it’s good to know this could do the job.

The fingerprint sensors were widely considered one of the weaker points of a largely successful rebirth for the Pixel line, underpinned by the new Tensor processor. Our review of the Pixel 6 Pro noted “no serious issues” but there were plenty of complaints by users despite Google’s efforts to rectify this with software updates.

The A-Series Pixel returns to the UK this year after the Pixel 5a’s absence from the line up last year. That handset was only launched in the US and Japan last year, but will go on sale in the UK.

It goes on sale in the United States from tomorrow, June 28, but a UK release date is yet to be confirmed. When it does arrive in Britain, it’ll cost £399. Google says it’s “coming soon.”

You might like…

Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a: What’s the best affordable Google phone?

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a: What’s the best affordable Google phone?

Peter Phelps 2 months ago
Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 2022: Should you opt for Android or Apple?

Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 2022: Should you opt for Android or Apple?

Peter Phelps 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.