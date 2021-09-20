 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6 Pro set for huge charging upgrade

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

With the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 both now very real, our attention is beginning to turn to what Google has in store for its flagship phone range this year.

After modest upgrades and a focus on creating the best mid-range phone in 2020, Google looks to be back fighting the flagship fight with the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro.

Announced without many notable details a few months ago, the Pixel 6 Pro (along with the regular Pixel 6) is highly touted for an October release and this latest rumour suggests it could come with faster charging than before.

According to a listing on Taiwan’s NCC database which is the countries version of the FCC (via XDA), the Pixel 6 Pro will support up to 33w charging speeds.

This will be faster than the Pixel 5 (18w), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (25w) the iPhone 13 (20w) but slower than the lightning-fast Xiaomi 11T Pro which can juice up at 120w.

Even if the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of charging at these speeds you’ll have to provide your own charger. Like the iPhone 13 Pro and many other flagships this year, Google will not be providing a plug with the Pixel 6 series.

Previous leaks had already suggested the high-end Pixel would support improved 23w wireless Qi charging, so it looks like charging improvements all around this year. This will likely be restricted to a new charging stand accessory.

Google Pixel 6 Portfolio Shot
The Pixel 6

We already know a number of details about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google revealed the quirky design and colour options, along with details about its new Tensor chip that’ll power the devices.

In terms of cameras there’ll be three on the Pro and two on the regular model, however specific specs haven’t been revealed yet so we assume they are being kept for the big launch reveal.

You might like…

Google Pixel 6 Fold may arrive before end of 2021, tenuous rumour suggests

Google Pixel 6 Fold may arrive before end of 2021, tenuous rumour suggests

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Google Pixel 6: Here’s what you need to know

Google Pixel 6: Here’s what you need to know

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
Google Tensor: One of the big mysteries behind Pixel 6 SoC may have been solved

Google Tensor: One of the big mysteries behind Pixel 6 SoC may have been solved

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.