With the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 both now very real, our attention is beginning to turn to what Google has in store for its flagship phone range this year.

After modest upgrades and a focus on creating the best mid-range phone in 2020, Google looks to be back fighting the flagship fight with the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro.

Announced without many notable details a few months ago, the Pixel 6 Pro (along with the regular Pixel 6) is highly touted for an October release and this latest rumour suggests it could come with faster charging than before.

According to a listing on Taiwan’s NCC database which is the countries version of the FCC (via XDA), the Pixel 6 Pro will support up to 33w charging speeds.

This will be faster than the Pixel 5 (18w), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (25w) the iPhone 13 (20w) but slower than the lightning-fast Xiaomi 11T Pro which can juice up at 120w.

Even if the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of charging at these speeds you’ll have to provide your own charger. Like the iPhone 13 Pro and many other flagships this year, Google will not be providing a plug with the Pixel 6 series.

Previous leaks had already suggested the high-end Pixel would support improved 23w wireless Qi charging, so it looks like charging improvements all around this year. This will likely be restricted to a new charging stand accessory.

The Pixel 6

We already know a number of details about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google revealed the quirky design and colour options, along with details about its new Tensor chip that’ll power the devices.

In terms of cameras there’ll be three on the Pro and two on the regular model, however specific specs haven’t been revealed yet so we assume they are being kept for the big launch reveal.