 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6 may arrive with leg-up on iPhone and top Samsung phones

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 6 will reportedly offer a new Pixel Stand for wireless charging that will eclipse what’s on offer form the top Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone handsets.

An Android Police exclusive report claims the new Pixel Stand will support 23W wireless charging when it arrives this autumn.

The “Google Pixel 23W WL Stand” has popped up in a retail listing for “one of the major US carriers” according to the report. The retailer is unnamed, presumably to protect the report’s source.

The current Pixel Stand only supports 10W wireless charging, so it would be a major boost if the report proves to be accurate.

Pixel-Stand-23W leak
Image credit: Android Police

It would give Google bragging rights over Apple’s iPhone 12, which only offers a maximum of 15W wireless charging via the MagSafe technology and only 7.5W from a standard Qi wireless charger. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 range maxes out at 15W, so Google would have a leg-up here too.

However, if Google does boost the Pixel Stand to 23W it’d still be miles behind OnePlus, which can manage 50W wireless charging with more potentially still to come by the end of the year.

On the downside, the new Pixel Stand wouldn’t provide an instant bonus out of the box for Pixel 6 buyers. It’s almost certain to command an additional fee, just like the original £69 Pixel Stand.

However, given the company reportedly doesn’t intend to include a charger in the box anyway, the presence of a better Pixel Stand could give users more choice.

You might like…

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

What is Google Tensor? The Pixel 6’s new SoC revealed

What is Google Tensor? The Pixel 6’s new SoC revealed

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Google has confirmed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available in the autumn with a brand new design, improved camera arrays, Android 12 and the new Google Tensor processor.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.