Pixel 6 launch confirmed for October 19 Google event

Google has announced its next-generation Pixel products will launch at an event on October 19, where the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will take centre stage

Google has announced the event two weeks in advanced, inviting interested parties to follow the Pixel Fall Launch event on Tuesday October 19 at 10am PT. That’s 6pm UK time.

The company has launched a tuneful, interactive microsite in the build-up to the event with users able to hold the spacebar (on a computer) to “change moods”. This showcases the ‘Material You’ inspired different looks Google is delivering with Android 12.

The site shows of the front of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro phones that Google semi-revealed on August 2, promising more details in the autumn.

That soft launch focused on the brand new design, which significantly slims down the bezels, the new rear camera array spanning the width of the handset and the debut of the new Google-made Tensor processor.

What Google hasn’t revealed (but leaks may have) is the specs for these displays, cameras and processors, as well as the price for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

We know both handsets will arrive rocking Android 12, which was released from beta by Google earlier this week. The company upset current Pixel owners by holding the release back from Pixel owners who’ve been used to getting it on day one in recent years.

Google says Android 12 will arrive in the next few weeks on Pixel phones, while Android users with phones from third-party manufacturers should start seeing the update by the end of the year.

It’s possible Google will drop Android 12 for current Pixel owners shortly before the Pixel 6 range goes on sale, as Apple has in recent times.

It’s also possible we’ll see more than Pixel phones at the event in a couple of weeks time. The Pixel Watch is the most exciting potential accoutrements, while we might see Google launch new Pixel Buds. It’s also possible Google will include new Nest smart home products.