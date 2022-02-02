 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6 is Google’s most successful smartphone launch yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 6 has been Google’s most successful smartphone launch yet.

Speaking at parent company Alphabet’s latest earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that “In Q4, we set an all time quarterly sales record for Pixel”.

No precise figures were supplied, as that’s not generally how Google does things. However, we do know that the company made $8.2 billion in quarterly revenue from its ‘other’ category, which incorporates all of its hardware. That’s a 22 percent increase on the same quarter from the previous year.

This is small fry for a company that earned $75.3 billion overall for the quarter, of course. Google’s Pixel line has never been a central pillar of its business, unlike Apple’s iPhone or Samsung’s Galaxy S line.

Still, it’s encouraging to see the Pixel 6 selling well, as the phones themselves represented Google returning to the top smartphone table in terms of design and feature set. If they’d sold badly, the company might has seen it as a sign that its more reserved Pixel 5 approach was the way to go, or even as a reason to exit the smartphone business altogether.

What’s also remarkable here is that the Pixel 6’s success came smack bang in the middle of a global supply chain crisis that’s holding back major product launches left, right, and centre. Google could have sold even more Pixel 6 phones.

We’ll have to see if Google can continue this initial sales success across 2022, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are certainly off to a good start.

You might like…

Google removes Pixel 4a from sale

Google removes Pixel 4a from sale

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 7 days ago
Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.