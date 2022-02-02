Pixel 6 is Google’s most successful smartphone launch yet

The Pixel 6 has been Google’s most successful smartphone launch yet.

Speaking at parent company Alphabet’s latest earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that “In Q4, we set an all time quarterly sales record for Pixel”.

No precise figures were supplied, as that’s not generally how Google does things. However, we do know that the company made $8.2 billion in quarterly revenue from its ‘other’ category, which incorporates all of its hardware. That’s a 22 percent increase on the same quarter from the previous year.

This is small fry for a company that earned $75.3 billion overall for the quarter, of course. Google’s Pixel line has never been a central pillar of its business, unlike Apple’s iPhone or Samsung’s Galaxy S line.

Still, it’s encouraging to see the Pixel 6 selling well, as the phones themselves represented Google returning to the top smartphone table in terms of design and feature set. If they’d sold badly, the company might has seen it as a sign that its more reserved Pixel 5 approach was the way to go, or even as a reason to exit the smartphone business altogether.

What’s also remarkable here is that the Pixel 6’s success came smack bang in the middle of a global supply chain crisis that’s holding back major product launches left, right, and centre. Google could have sold even more Pixel 6 phones.

We’ll have to see if Google can continue this initial sales success across 2022, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are certainly off to a good start.