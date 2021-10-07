Pixel 6 gets snapped from every angle as multiple photos leak

A huge batch of official photos of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have leaked onto the internet.

Is there anything we don’t know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ahead of their October 19 announcement? In terms of the broad strokes at least, Google’s forthcoming phone range is a known quantity.

Still, this latest leak from known tipster evleaks has an extra note of interest to it. The twitter leaker has posted a whole heap of official Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro renders in an epic six-part tweet bombardment, many of which cast new light on the impending launch.

These Pixel 6 photos show the two phones from all angles, and seemingly in all colours. We see close-ups of the Pixel 6’s hole punch selfie camera, shots featuring the new Material You UI, and snaps pointing out the individual camera elements of the Pro.

That latter one is telling, as it serves to confirm the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera set-up. It’ll feature a 50MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto, which we know to be of the 4X variety.

Some of the shots showcase the new Live Space widget with flight information, as well as hinting at third party support. Another shot shows the Pixel 6’s Security menu, which confirms that it will support face unlock in addition to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Another image shows off the forthcoming Pixel stand accessory, together with the charging UI that will present itself when the Pixel 6 is mounted. The presence of Performance mode and Quiet mode buttons suggest that the stand will pack in a cooling fan, rather like the OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger. Fast wireless charging seems likely, then.