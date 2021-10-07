Pixel 6 could finally see Gboard enhanced voice typing

The Google Pixel 6 looks set to debut the long-awaited Gboard enhanced voice typing features.

Way back at Google I/O 2019, the company unveiled its new Google Assistant for Pixel phones, together with some notable Gboard voice recognition enhancements. However, several of the advanced dictation features that were shown off at that event have never seen an official release beyond a few sporadic test phases.

That looks set to change with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19. The Google News Telegram group and XDA-Developers have spotted signs that full text dictation and automated email adjustment could be arriving with Google’s new phones.

By spoofing their device to present as the Pixel 6 Pro, they were able to discover some major upgrades to Google Assistant and Gboard’s voice typing feature. There now appears to be a whole range of possible vocal commands that can be used to dictate and send messages, even extending to emojis (“Thumbs up emoji”) and email terminology (“Add X to Cc”).

This isn’t a hard and fast confirmation that the Pixel 6 will finally receive the full might of Google’s Gboard voice recognition efforts over the past few years, but it seems highly likely. After all, one of the things Google has been boasting about in the not-so-secret lead-up to the Pixel 6 is the leap forward in speech recognition capabilities enabled by the new custom Tensor chip.

With that latter point acknowledged, it seems doubtful that the full range of these new Assistant capabilities will come to older Pixel phones like last year’s Pixel 5, but we’ll have to wait and see.