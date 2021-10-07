 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6 could finally see Gboard enhanced voice typing

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Google Pixel 6 looks set to debut the long-awaited Gboard enhanced voice typing features.

Way back at Google I/O 2019, the company unveiled its new Google Assistant for Pixel phones, together with some notable Gboard voice recognition enhancements. However, several of the advanced dictation features that were shown off at that event have never seen an official release beyond a few sporadic test phases.

That looks set to change with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19. The Google News Telegram group and XDA-Developers have spotted signs that full text dictation and automated email adjustment could be arriving with Google’s new phones.

By spoofing their device to present as the Pixel 6 Pro, they were able to discover some major upgrades to Google Assistant and Gboard’s voice typing feature. There now appears to be a whole range of possible vocal commands that can be used to dictate and send messages, even extending to emojis (“Thumbs up emoji”) and email terminology (“Add X to Cc”).

This isn’t a hard and fast confirmation that the Pixel 6 will finally receive the full might of Google’s Gboard voice recognition efforts over the past few years, but it seems highly likely. After all, one of the things Google has been boasting about in the not-so-secret lead-up to the Pixel 6 is the leap forward in speech recognition capabilities enabled by the new custom Tensor chip.

With that latter point acknowledged, it seems doubtful that the full range of these new Assistant capabilities will come to older Pixel phones like last year’s Pixel 5, but we’ll have to wait and see.

You might like…

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Google Pixel 6 might be cheaper than you think

Google Pixel 6 might be cheaper than you think

Jon Mundy 7 days ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.