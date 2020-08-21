The Pixel 5 picture just became a lot clearer – here’s the latest specs and renders

The Google Pixel 4a finally broke cover earlier this month, so now all eyes are on the forthcoming Pixel 5 handset – especially now there’s a new render to gawp at.

A 360-degree render from @OnLeaks claims to show the Pixel 5 in all its glory, which shows a pair of cameras on the rear, with an unnamed sensor and a dual-LED flash. There’s also a punch hole camera and a fingerprint sensor.

The renders published by Pricebaba also show a matte black finish, just like the Pixel 4a, and a flat display that’ll be around 5.7 to 5.8-inches, according to the source. The unibody design allegedly measures 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.1mm (plus an additional .4mm around the camera module) according to OnLeaks.

Related: Best Android phones 2020

The glossy power button, as recently previewed by Google, and volume rocker are on the right side of the device, while on the bottom we’ve got the expected USB-C port.

As well as the render leak, a partial spec sheet has also been published by Android Central. It promises the previously rumoured Snapdragon 765 mid-range processor and 5G connectivity, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It says there’ll be a considerably larger battery than the rumoured 3,080mAh cell, with 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging to boot.

The Pixel 5 display will be a 6-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the report. That contradicts the information accompanying today’s renders from OnLeaks. The new report says the Pixel 5 will have the same footprint as the Pixel 4a, only with much smaller bezels.

The report also says the forthcoming Pixel 4a 5G will have a larger 6.2-inch display than the 5.8-inch original, but there was no additional information on that panel. It’s also unclear whether the Pixel 4a 5G will offer the same wireless charging capabilities when it arrives on September 30 for $499.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …