Pixel 5 Event: 5 Things you may have missed from Google’s Launch Night In

Google’s Launch Night In event featured the arrival of the Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a 5G as well as new Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV products. You probably got all the big stuff, but here’s 5 things you may have missed from the event

Screen Sharing in Duo

During the Pixel 5 launch Google announced a new screen sharing feature for its Duo video calling app, which sounds perfect for the era of social distancing.

The new feature, which will be available within Duo soon, will enable users to share what’s on their mobile display, rather than the traditional view from the front and rear camera.

The neat feature will help video callers watch videos together, effectively expanding the watch party feature to every streaming app. It could also be a great way to show family members how to use a certain app or plan activities together.

New Google Photos editing tools

Google is boosting its popular Photos app with new smart editing tools that “uses machine learning to give you suggestions that are tailored to the specific photo you’re editing.” These one-tap edits, liked Enhance, B&W Portrait and Colour Pop join the existing suggestions within the app. Google also says granular controls are easier to control within the app.

Portrait Light

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 owners will be able to boost the lighting on faces in portrait photography. The firm says it will “give you even more control over how your portraits look, you’ll be able to adjust the light position and brightness post-capture through the Google Photos app. You’ll also be able to add Portrait Light to regular photos not captured in Portrait mode—whether it’s a photo you just took or an important picture from the past—on Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, with availability on more Pixel devices soon.”

Better Recorder app

The Recorder app for Pixel 4 gave users a powerful dictaphone with a built in translator, and this year the app is getting better. New editing tools make it possible to highlight a passage of audio from the transcription and cut it from the audio to share as its own clip or to trim the fat from the recording.

Pixel 4a (is more than just) 5G

Google updated the Pixel 4a with 5G, as promised way back in the summer. However, there’s more here than just the next-gen connectivity. The Pixel 4a 5G has a larger screen (6.2-inches compared with 5.8-inches), a faster processor (Snapdragon 765G vs 730G). So, for $499, you’re actually getting much more of an upgrade than the name would suggest.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …