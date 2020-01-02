New renders have cranked the Pixel 4a rumour mill into action again, and they claim that Google’s upcoming handset will stick with a single rear-facing camera.

The renders were created by prolific tipster @OnLeaks and published by 91mobiles, and they suggest that we’ll (once again) see a Google phone with a 5.7-inch screen and a chunky bezel running around the edges. However, there are some big talking points.

The most noticeable cosmetic change is the addition of a punch-hole camera cutout to the display. This should make the screen feel bigger – even if it’s roughly the same size as the Google Pixel 4 – as the top strip where the camera normally sits may be destined for the bin.

It also appears that the Pixel 4a’s camera setup will be significantly different to that of the flagship Pixel 4. While the Pixel 4 boasts two rear-sensors, it looks like the Pixel 4a will stick with a single rear camera.

This is presumably to keep costs down on the budget version of the phone, though this wasn’t the case last year with the Pixel 3 and 3a.

Google launched its new mid-range series of smartphones in May last year, with the extremely impressive Pixel 3a. The headline feature on the £399 smartphone was its amazing camera, which was pretty much as good as the one found on its pricey predecessor.

Given that this was the key feature of the popular handset, downgrading the experience on the 4a (compared to the Pixel 4) could be a risk.

None of this information has come directly from Google, so it could well be off the mark.

However, if it is accurate, Google will likely point out that it relies on its advanced AI to deliver good photos. This is what usually sets Pixel camera phones apart from competitors, rather than the handsets’ hardware. Still, it’s hard to imagine the 4a delivering images of the same quality as the Pixel 4 without that extra sensor.

As the Pixel 3a came out in May 2019, we’re expecting the Pixel 4a to be with us around the same time this year.

