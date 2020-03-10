Pixel 4a video reveals pretty much everything you need to know

The Google Pixel 4a leaks just keep on coming. After some grainy images appeared online over the weekend, we’ve now got a seven-minute video to delve into.

Allegedly, the phone is already available for purchase in one Cuban store, despite not being officially announced yet. That’s allowed Spanish language blog TechnoLike Plus to post a hands-on video review revealing all of the key specs and features.

The top-line information is confirmation that a Snapdragon 730 processor will be doing the heavy lifting combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that cannot be boosted by an external microSD card. The site gets the info by running a benchmarking test, which also reveals a 3080mAh battery.

Courtesy of the video, we’ve also got all of the information we need about the display. The site says it’s a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 443 PPI pixel density. We can see the USB-C port, as well as the retention of the headphone jack on top of the device, just like the Pixel 3a, released last year.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention what the video tells us about the cameras aboard the Pixel 4a. On the rear of the device, there’s a large plastic camera bump that only contains a single 12-megapixel lens and flash combo.

The site has high praise for the camera in any case, according to Android Police, which listened in and interpreted. The single lens cut-out selfie camera offers an 8-megapixel resolution, the video points out. On the rear of the device we’ve also got a fingerprint sensor.

One caveat to all of this is we may be looking at a pre-production unit of the phone, given the absence of the Google logo on the rear of the phone. However, the site does say it purchased from a retailer Techno Fanaticos.

