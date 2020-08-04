Netflix adds another great reason to buy the Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a won’t be available in the UK until October, but when it does arrive, users will be able to enjoy HD Netflix streams with the added bonus of HDR visuals.

The streaming giant has added support for High Dynamic Range streams after Google launched the Pixel 4a on August 3.

You might be thinking this was a given, seeing as plenty of Android devices are certified by Netflix. However, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL both lacked the feature, so this is a welcome upgrade.

It means the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and Google Pixel 4a now offer HDR10 playback on Netflix, provided they’re equipped with the latest firmware. They join devices from Asus, Honor, Huawei, LG, OnePlus, Oppo, Razer, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Xiaomi.

HDR provides more vivid and accurate colours, along with brighter whites and darker blacks, which can enhance the viewing experience. The Pixel 4a has a smaller 5.8-inch OLED display, so it’s debatable how just how much a difference HDR Netflix will make, but it’s nice to have nonetheless.

Our reviewer Max Parker remarked: “The display itself is strong, even if it lacks the faster 90Hz refresh rate that gives an extra hit of smoothness to phones like the OnePlus Nord and Realme X50 5G. It retains a 1080p resolution and the OLED panel gives it luscious deep blacks, nice punchy colours and HDR support in apps like Netflix and YouTube.”

The long-delayed Pixel 4a will be available later this month in the US, but Brits will have to wait until October before snapping up the £350 mid-range handset, or the planned 5G variant.

