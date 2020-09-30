Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 5: Should you spend the extra cash?

The new Pixel phones have now been revealed and we know all the key specs of both devices. So, when it comes to Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 5, which should you buy?

Ahead of Google’s big September launch event, plenty of information was floating around about the new Pixel phones and much of it has been confirmed. The new devices paint a picture of a new direction for Google’s phone range – reducing the price of the flagship device and bringing it closer to the 5G version of its traditionally cheaper equivalent.

The condensing of the Google Pixel range’s pricing makes the decision regarding Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G quite a complex one. Some key features are shared by the two Pixels while there may be some factors that you care about over all else which make this an easier choice. Read on for all the important differences and similarities between the new Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5.

Related: Google Launch Night In

1. Both new Pixels have the same Snapdragon processor

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 both sport Snapdragon’s extremely popular new 765G chip – a processor that’s cropped up on a ton of devices in 2020 and looks set to appear on far more.

This similarity means that the performance battle of Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G isn’t going to be radically different between the two devices, while Pixel 5 will support snappier multi-tasking with 8GB RAM over the 6GB RAM on the Pixel 4a 5G.

With Pixel 4a providing a perfectly speedy experience with the less powerful 730G and 6GB RAM, performance isn’t a massive reason to pick the Pixel 5 over the 4a 5G – but we’ll have to wait for full confirmation of this come to our full product reviews.

Related: Chromecast with Google TV

2. You can spend extra for a high refresh rate display

One specs that will catch the eye of many tech enthusiasts is the 90Hz refresh rate of Pixel 5, while Pixel 4a 5G only gets a 60Hz panel.

90Hz was first introduced to the Pixel line on Pixel 4 and makes its way to the new “flagship” despite its less premium chops. If you want a display with a higher refresh rate than 60Hz then you’ll have to go with Pixel 5 – simple.

If refresh rate doesn’t pique your interest and battery life is of some concern then you may prefer the 4a 5G. Both devices sport a 2340×1080 OLED panel but a 90Hz display will always lead to quick battery drain than a lower refresh rate. Pixel 5 features a slightly bigger 4080mAh battery, while the 4a 5G features a 3885mAh – this isn’t likely to be enough to account for the difference. Even with Pixel 4a 5G having to power a slightly bigger 6.2-inch display, compared to the 6-inch on Pixel 5.

Related: Google Nest Audio speaker

3. Plastic vs aluminium

If you’ve gotten used to devices that combine metal and glass over the past few years then Pixel 5 will be right up your street and Pixel 4a 5G would be a compromise.

Pixel 5 is particularly interesting for the material it is using and its unique look. The new flagship is using recycled aluminium – giving off a more textured look than the plain plastic of Pixel 4a 5G.

Related: Best Android phone

4. The new “Sorta Sage” colour option

The extra colour choice Pixel 5 offers you is “Sorta Sage” continuing Google’s sorta cute but sort tryhard naming scheme.

Aside from the naming scheme, this Sorta Sage colour is a surefire hit. Pixel 4 added the new orange colour, which was a lot better looking than you might expect from a bright orange addition, but that’s gone in favour of this more reserved look.

While this green colour is tamer than a bright orange, it certainly offers a far more interesting and stylish option than the bland blacks and silvers of many other flagships. The aforementioned textured look is an added bonus too.

Related: Best phone

5. Which is the most value for money?

Google’s choice to condense the pricing of its phones has meant Pixel fans may have a difficult choice when choosing between these two phones.

The key Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 5 question you’ll need to ask yourself is: are the extra Pixel 5 features worth £100? That’s the crux of the issue.

To expand, if performance is your main concern and you’d rather not shell out unnecessary cash for features you aren’t too fussed about then Pixel 4a 5G is the way to go. However, if you think you may regret not spending that extra money for a higher refresh rate, snazzier colour option and aluminium material then get your order down for a Pixel 5.

Reviews and Evergreen Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…