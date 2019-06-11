Google Pixel 4 could copy one iPhone 11 design quirk – the wrong one

During its relatively brief history, Google’s has resisted the temptation to follow the iPhone’s design lead with its Pixel phones, but a recent leak suggests the two rival devices might be a little more akin in appearance this time around.

New CAD-based renders published by the prolific @OnLeaks Twitter account appears to show how the Pixel 4 handset with the same square camera array likely to be offered by the iPhone 11.

The purported CAD-based designs appear to show Google will increase the number of camera lenses on the back of its Pixel phones for first time in the history of the range. Previously Google has been able to offer top-level smartphone cameras, few manufacturers have bettered, with just a single lens.

Judging by the images posted by @OnLeaks early this week, there may be three, or even four cameras added to the Pixel 4 when it arrives later this year. The high-resulution images aren’t clear for a reason, the poster doesn’t know yet because the designs are based upon “early prototyping schematics.” That means they may not represent the final designs Google presents when the Pixel 4 handsets arrive in the autumn.

If Google goes for such a camera array, the design is unlikely to be popular, if the reaction to Apple’s rumoured plans is anything to go by. Many criticised the potential design choice as an eyesore that upsets the aesthetic balance.

The report, which comes in partnership with Pricebaba, suggests Google will maintain the display notch from the previous generation phone, judging by the positioning of the display speaker.

There’s also no speaker at the bottom front of the display, which indicates Google may move it to the foot of the device, if plans to lessen the presence of the bezels this time around.

@OnLeaks has a pretty decent record in this regard, so we’d be inclined to believe the designs are indeed based on legit schematics. All is likely to be revealed in October, when the Pixel arrives packing Android Q.