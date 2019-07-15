Pixel 4 spotted in the wild: Google’s ugly duckling iPhone-rival takes a tube ride

Google’s Pixel 4 made an unexpected appearance on the London underground, according to a fresh leak.

The news broke via 9to5Google, which reported receiving photos of the phone from a reader late last week. The photo shows a nebulous looking smartphone in a case with a camera enclosure that looks sort of like the one shown in the official Pixel 4 render Google tweeted last month.

Even if it is legitimately the Pixel 4, the photo in the new report is too fuzzy to get any firm information we don’t already know. The official Google render already revealed it’ll have a new multi-sensor camera housing that looks fairly similar to the one rumoured to appear on Apple’s unconfirmed, but hotly anticipated, iPhone 11.

A recent Android Q camera app experiment indicated the phone may feature a secondary telephoto lens but details about the camera’s specs are otherwise few and far between.

Related: Best Phone 2019

The very fact the new Pixel 4 will have a multi-sensor arrangement marks a big change in strategy by Google. Past Pixel phones have relied on Google’s advanced AI and processing technologies to deliver fantastic photographic performance on single lens systems. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL offer well above average Night modes that smoke most more expensive handsets when it comes to low light performance.

It’s only recently competing flagship phones, such as the Huawei P30 Pro, have been able to beat the Pixel-phones camera performance using multi-sensor arrangements. We’re super excited to see what Google can do with the tech on the Pixel 4 as a result.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals

We’re also curious to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 11. Official details about Apple’s next iPhone are non-existent but there have been a sea of rumours suggesting it’ll have a tri-camera setup. This would make sense and put the iPhone 11 on a par with most 2019 Android flagships, like the Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 Pro, which use tri-lense systems.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More