Pixel 4 shows off new party tricks in leaked videos

With just under two weeks until the Google Pixel 4 launch, there isn’t long left to wait until all will be revealed. Given how leaky its been, you may not think there’s that much left to show, and now we have two more official looking videos to add to the mix.

9to5Android has got hold of what it claims are two official promo videos showing off the Pixel 4’s party tricks: one for Motion Sense and another for Google Assistant.

The first video demonstrates motion sensing via the Pixel 4’s Project Soli integration. The promo video shows various people in lifestyle shoots controlling their Pixel 4 with a wave of the hand, silencing an alarm, muting an incoming call and skipping tracks.

Interestingly, each one of these uses the same gesture, suggesting the technology is entirely context sensitive. On one hand, that might limit its scope, but on the other it’s certainly easier to remember one gesture than a whole stable of them, which could see the feature more widely adopted rather than being ignored as a gimmicky curiosity.

The Google Assistant video is considerably less new, but shows how the company is gradually making voice controls a bit more intelligent in how they work.

Once again, it’s all about context, with the videos demonstrating that you can now move around functions without having to spell it out so clearly. In the first clip, for example, someone receives a text asking when their plane lands. They’re able to ask Google about their flight itinerary, then say “reply ‘I land at 5:14’” without having to fill in the contextual gaps of who to text, and so on.

Another video shows a user refining a Google Photos search, without having to start the process anew with each request. It’s not transformative by any means, but it shows that Google is working on making its Assistant a more user-friendly experience.

The Pixel 4 launch is happening on Tuesday 15 October, so we don’t have long to wait to find out if these videos are legitimate or an incredibly realistic looking hoax.

