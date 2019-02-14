Google has been slowly upping hardware output for the last few years and, if a new report is to be believed, that trend is going to continue this year.

Japanese site Nikkei claims the Google’s Pixel 3 Lite – a phone which has been rumoured and heavily leaked already – will be cheaper than Apple’s iPhone XR. The iPhone XR currently sells for £749/$749 and acts as an entry-level flagship for Apple.

Seeing as the Pixel 3 itself already costs less than the iPhone XR, in the UK at least, we’d expect the Lite to be a much more affordable.

Previous rumours suggested the Pixel 3 Lite (which will be sold alongside a Pixel 3 XL Lite) will carry over the excellent camera from its more expensive siblings, but swap the high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset for a more conservative mid-range option. Considering just how much we love the camera on the Pixel 3 we would be very interested to see these optics available at a lower price.

The report also states that Google will continue its annual release strategy for its flagship phones. If accurate that means we should see the rumoured Pixel 4 sometime in the autumn, likely shortly after the iPhone 11.

Arguably more interesting item in the report is the rumoured Pixel Watch. Speculation before the launch of the the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last year hinted Google was working on a smartwatch using the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, but sadly it never came to be.

Little new information was given about what the smartwatch will include or what new features it might pack. The same goes for the updated Google Home. Google didn’t update its Home speaker last year, so it would make sense for a new model to come in 2019.

Google currently sells the Google Home, Google Home Mini and Home Max as smart speakers, alongside the Echo Show-rivalling Google Home Hub.

Of course, nothing about the existence of any of these products has been confirmed by Google, so take any rumours you hear with a pinch of salt.

