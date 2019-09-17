Google just confirmed the hottest Pixel 4 colour

There will be a sunburst orange slash coral Google Pixel 4 handset. The word comes directly from a Google advert housed in one of the world’s most populated spaces – New York’s Times Square.

Positioned about the Levi’s store in the iconic Big Apple landmark, Google shows off the new hue while reminding folks of the October 15 launch event, which it confirmed earlier this week.

The image, which houses the text “Hey Google, set a reminder for October 15” was first spotted by Redditor LousyTX and picked-up by 9to5Google. We’re not sure you get a spotter’s badge for pointing out something posted in Times Square, but excellent work anyway, Lousy.

The sunburst orange or coral shade has been rumoured heavily in recent weeks, appearing in multiple leaked images. Now we know it’s coming, it’ll surely be the most sought after edition of the handset. Especially given the others are thought to be the standard black and white hues.

Google has taken a novel approach to revealing information about its Pixel 4 range, essentially confirming new features as they emerge through reports in the tech press.

Months before the October 15 event – and crucially months before Apple’s iPhone 11 launch – Google chose to confirm the phones will be the first in the range to offer multiple camera lenses housed within an awkward looking square array.

Next it debuted information about the new range of additional sensors hiding within the display notch, confirming the existence of Face Unlock and Motion Sense features. Now we have confirmation of an orange/coral Pixel 4.

It will be interesting to see if other manufacturers follow Google’s lead by confirming major features long before they announce the phones. OnePlus is among those handset-makers who like to drip feed information along the way and, in the age of the leak, this appears to be a good way forward.

If you’re trying to keep something a little hush-hush, the last thing you’d do is take out an advert in New York’s Times Square, right?

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …