A fresh Pixel 4 leak has appeared adding further credence to prior rumblings the new Google phone will borrow one of the Galaxy S10 Plus’ worst features.

The new leak comes from a screen protector manufacturer – these companies are often the source of leaks that reveal the make-up of a phone’s display. If accurate it means the Pixel 4 display will have a cut out, hole-punch front camera design, like the Galaxy S10’s. Samsung debuted its “Infinity-O display” on its Galaxy S10 line as a way to avoid a notched screen in March.

The leak comes courtesy of Slashleaks, the images show off what appears to be Google’s response to criticism of the large notch on the Pixel 3 XL. We included a change to the notch as one of our features we most want to see on the Pixel 4.

We have seen a range of other solutions to remove notches from the front of phones. A popular solution – particularly across Chinese-made phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro – is the pop-up selfie camera. A pop-up mechanism means no notch or cut-out is required, allowing for a display that covers almost the whole front of the phone. The mechanism does bring about wear-and-tear concerns, however.

Among the other leaks surrounding Google’s next phones are the codenames for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The leak states the phones are currently being referred internally to as “Coral” and “Flame” respectively.

Another leak suggests Google may be looking to appeal to fans of smaller phones with a mini version of the Pixel 4 this time around. There’s was also a further camera-related leak suggesting the Pixel 4 will have dual-sensor rear camera on its back and front. As of yet, Pixel phones have managed to take quality images with just one rear camera.