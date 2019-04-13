Pixel 4 family gets a surprise mini model in dazzling new images

Google is widely expected to update its Pixel smartphone line-up this year, with the Pixel 4 set to lead the way as the tech giant’s 2019 flagship. Now, stunning new concept renders have imagined what the family might look like if it also featured a smaller Pixel 4 Mini model.

The images are the work of the talented Phone Designer and tease the addition of a diminutive third Android device to Google’s popular Pixel series.

We’ll call it the Pixel 4 Mini for now, though it could equally be dubbed the Pixel 4a if Google’s heavily rumoured new affordable Pixel 3a model is an indication of its future naming conventions.

The pair of dazzling concept renders were shared to Twitter and show a three-strong Pixel 4 phone range. Here, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL – which would supplant last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as the firm’s flagships – are joined in Phone Designer’s imagination by a smaller new variant featuring an edge-to-edge display like its big siblings.

All three sport a ‘punch hole’ display design housing the front camera without compromising (too much) on screen real estate, though the Pixel 4 Mini only gets a single camera on each side. The Pixel 4 XL, however, is shown with dual rear and front camera systems, as has been previously rumoured.

This kind of cut-out aesthetic is becoming increasingly popular in the 2019 Android landscape, following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e earlier in the year.

However, the obvious rival of a Pixel 4 Mini would be the rumoured iPhone SE 2, as it’s thought Apple could finally refresh its small form factor handset this year to complement the launch of the iPhone 11.

That said, it’s important to note that there’s been no solid proof Google is working on a smaller version of the Pixel, so these images could end up being pure fantasy.

Would you be intrigued by a Pixel 4 Mini? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.