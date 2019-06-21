A new Pixel 4 leak shows a stylish mint green shade

After last year’s steady drip of Pixel 3 leaks became a flood, Google took matters into its own hands by leaking the Pixel 4 itself earlier this month. But that doesn’t mean things will necessarily be quiet until launch day, and new leaked renders from Indiashopps show a new, subtle shade for the Pixel 4.

The mint green colour was rumoured to be an option with the Pixel 3 so is by no means a certainty when its follow up launches. All the same, it certainly looks appealing, offering a softer alternative to the stark black and white choices also pictured.

As is standard for Pixel phones, the power button gets a colour all of its own: white on the black version, blue on the white model and a bright, vibrant yellow on the mint green edition.

Also significant: the lack of the traditional circular fingerprint reader on the back. That suggests we’ll either be looking at an in-screen reader, face-unlock or both. A scanner in the power button would be possible, as Sony often does with its phones, but not the colourful one sticking out here.

As ever, you can take these renders with a pinch of salt, but they do seem to match Google’s own official leak.

So what else can we expect from the Pixel 4? Well, it would be a very brave bet to predict anything but the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, given the pattern with previous models. More interestingly, the renders – including Google’s own – show a square camera panel with more than one lens for the first time. Given that Google has managed some of the best smartphone photography around with just a single sensor, we can’t wait to see what it can achieve with more.

We don’t have too long to wait: Pixel launch windows are usually pretty straightforward. All three Pixels have been unveiled in October, and it would be quite a surprise if Google changed tacks with the fourth generation.

