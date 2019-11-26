Google only launched the Pixel 4 a few weeks ago, so it’s somewhat of a surprise to see its price slashed to £599 in this seriously tempting Black Friday 2019 deal.

If you love taking exceptional pictures with your phone then the Google Pixel 4 is the Android phone for you and Currys currently has chopped £70 off its RRP.

Cheap Google Pixel 4 Black Friday sim-free deal Google Pixel 4 64GB SIM free Save £70 and pick up one of the best camera phones on the market with this truly fantastic Pixel 4 Black Friday deal.

That means you can now bag the phone, in all its Oh So Orange goodness, for just £599. Considering flagships from Apple and Samsung routinely tip the scales over £1000 this could just about be described as an affordable phone now.

Where the Pixel 4 really shines is with its camera. The 12MP + 16MP array takes exceptionally detailed snaps, is one of the best low-light performers and has impressive zoom. A lot of the camera skills come from Google’s AI and computational photography skills and it seems like new features are added all the time.

With its 5.8-inch display, the Pixel 4 is also one of the smaller flagship phones on the market and a phone that can be comfortably used with one hand is becoming a rarity. That display offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother image, there’s a Snapdragon 855 under-the-hood and a quick facial unlocking system.

In our 4/5 Pixel 4 review we said: “Featuring an excellent camera and a completely clean Android 10 install, Google’s Pixel 4 is an excellent phone that matches – if not beats – key competitors in a number of areas. It’s not the prettiest phone around, and for the money you can get phones with better hardware, like the OnePlus 7T. But Google’s imaging wizardry and clean software more than make up for this. However, its battery life is way shorter than most competing handsets.”

