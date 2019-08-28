Pixel 4 images leak online: and they’re really not that exciting

Yet more images of Google’s Pixel 4 have leaked online, confirming a bunch of details we already new about the new Android flagship.

The leaked images were first reported by XDA Developers on Tuesday (UK time) and were allegedly shared via Telegram.

The images show a phone that’s all but identical to the official Pixel 4 render Google shared earlier this year. The phone features the same square camera housing as past leaks. The housing contains two undisclosed camera sensors plus a flash unit.

It also confirmed that the front will have a top bump for the Pixel 4’s front camera. This is an atypical design choice in 2019 with most flagships having a notch, or opting for atypical all-screen designs. The coolest of these include the OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop up camera design and the Asus Zenfone 6’s flip camera mechanism.

The only slightly interesting design detail is that the back appears to be all glass. Past Pixel phones, like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, have mainly been made of polycarbonate. The images also show the phone running on the US Sprint network, which would make sense as it currently carries the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Further details about the Pixel 4 remain unknown. It’s expected to launch around October based off Google’s past phone release strategy.

The news comes mere weeks before the expected release of the Pixel 4’s biggest rival. Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 11 on the 10th of September. Official details about the iPhone 11 remain unknown, but rumours suggest it will have a similarly redesigned rear camera.

Specifically, rumblings suggest the iPhone 11 will feature a triple-sensor rear camera and completely reworked processing software. Apple’s also expected to launch an iPhone 11 Pro variant that will have improved specs, but further details about it remain unknown.

