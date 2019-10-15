Google unveiled the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL today but will the two smartphones solidify the return of the headphone jack for Google’s flagship line?

Google reintroduced the 3.5mm headphone jack for the Pixel 3a but does the port plan on sticking around? Read on to find out whether the Google Pixel 4 comes with a headphone jack.

Does the Pixel 4 have a headphone jack?

No, the Pixel 4 does not have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want to connect your headphones to your Pixel 4 you’ll need a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a USB-C set or – if you’re not ready to part with those trusty 3.5mm earphones – a USB-C to jack adapter.

Unlike Apple back in the day (famously the first to ditch the headphone jack in 2016) Google doesn’t pack a headphone adapter in the box. Or any headphones for that matter. So if you want to listen to music on the go, you’ll have to pick up a set of earphones separately.

Google first dropped the jack back in 2017 with the release of the Pixel 2. The company seemed happy with its decision and continued to ignore the outcry of loyal 3.5mm fans when it unveiled the Google Pixel 3.

Google’s product chief Mario Queiroz spoke to Techcrunch about the controversial decision when the company first did away with the port.

Queiroz explained that “the primary reason [for dropping the jack] is establishing a mechanical design path for the future” and that Google wanted to achieve this by pushing the display closer to the edge of the phone. The loss of the headphone jack really did mark the beginning of the end for the bezel, with it becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to find a smartphone easily compatible with a traditional pair of headphones in 2019.

You’d be forgiven for assuming that the Pixel 4 could have a headphone jack, considering Google actually brought the feature back for the Pixel 3a at the beginning of summer. However, the reasoning behind the jack’s temporary revival was to attract consumers looking for a more affordable and convenient option to the mid-range smartphone rather than to show off Google’s flagship design.

