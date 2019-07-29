Google Pixel 4 will have face unlock and Motion Sense tech – official

Here goes Google again, officially confirming Pixel 4 feature months before the launch. Today, the firm has announced it the next-generation devices are getting the full works when it comes to a face unlock feature.

In a new blog post, the company confirmed the sensors that’ll appear in the phone’s top bezel, unlocking face unlock and a Motion Sense feature powered by Google’s Project Soli technology. There’s even a YouTube clip explaining it all.

From left to right, there’s a face unlock IR camera, a front facing camera, an ambient light/proximity sensor, an audio port, a soli radar chip, a face unlock dot projector, another face unlock IR camera and a face unlock flood illuminator.

As far as face unlock is concerned, Google is promising the activation will be a little faster than solutions like Apple’s Face ID tech.

In a blog post explaining the features Google wrote: “Other phones require you to lift the device all the way up, pose in a certain way, wait for it to unlock, and then swipe to get to the homescreen. Pixel 4 does all of that in a much more streamlined way.

“As you reach for Pixel 4, Soli proactively turns on the face unlock sensors, recognizing that you may want to unlock your phone. If the face unlock sensors and algorithms recognize you, the phone will open as you pick it up, all in one motion.”

The company says the data won’t leave your phone, just like Apple’s Face ID and won’t be shared with other Google services.

As for the Motion Sense technology, which comes via the Project Soli technology, Google is including a sensor that can track “sub millimetre motions at high speed and accuracy.” It’s essentially, scaled down radar that can track fine motions of individual fine movements of individual digits, for example.

The blog post continues: “Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries.”

The only downside appears to be all of these new sensors mean there’s no room for a secondary wide-angle selfie cam.

The announcement comes after Google revealed an image of the back of the device confirming the new camera array. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to be officially revealed in October, running Android Q.

