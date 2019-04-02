Google confirms the Pixel 4 is real and coming soon

Google has effectively confirmed the Pixel 4 smartphone range is on the way, a full six months before it is expected to launch the homegrown devices.

The Pixel 4 has been referenced within the Android Open Source Project. A code change explicitly mentions the Pixel 4 handset by name a couple of times, as spotted by 9to5Google.

The comment in question, left by a Google employee, appears to suggest the company is discussing testing features on a Pixel 3 device before moving onto a Pixel 4, but that’s not clear.

Related: Best Android phones

The passage in question is in response to an earlier ‘commit’ reads:

The plan was to first deploy this on Pixel 3 and make sure that everything actually works. Then move on to Pixel 4 and so on. If I had a Pixel 4 device, I probably wouldn’t have bothered with 4.9 in the first place.

Unfortunately, apart from confirming the existence of the device and the probable name, there’s nothing about the device itself. If it does appear that Google has prototype versions of the handset already in its possession, if it is discussing testing certain features on the as-yet-unannounced Pixel 4. We can also probably glean that if it’s possible to test Pixel 4 features on a Pixel 3 then the handset is likely to follow its predecessors relatively closely.

Traditionally Google has announced the new Pixel phones in October and we don’t expect that to change in 2019 with the Pixel 4.

Again, it’s expected there’ll be two handsets, with one larger device rocking the ‘XL’ name. Recent speculation has suggested there’ll be a notch-less displays with a punch hole camera akin to the Galaxy S10 range.

It might also be time for Google to add a dual camera to the range for the first time in the range. We’re also expecting the phones to arrive packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Of course, the new Android Q software will come as standard.

Are you eyeing a Pixel 4 purchase before the year is out? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.