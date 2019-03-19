We’re a long way away from the Pixel 4 – the Pixel 3 is only four months old, after all – but some people are already imagining what the next Google flagship might look like.

In fact, two different concept artists have come up with their visions for the Google Pixel 4 – and despite coming from different minds, they end up looking remarkably similar. In fact, they could be different angle shots of the same phone, which hopefully means that Google is thinking along similar lines.

The renders, from Ben Geskin and Phone Designer, show the familiar two-tone design of Pixels past, but also adopt the punch hole camera design as seen on the recent Samsung Galaxy S10. This, of course, means there’s no bezel which is something of a departure for Pixel designs.

On the back, both show a dual-camera array, which would be a first for the Pixel family. Despite having some of the best cameras in the smartphone game, Google has thus far resisted the trend to have multiple lenses on its phones. It’ll be interesting to see if 2019 is the year it finally relents.

It doesn’t look like either have room for a fingerprint reader, so both designers are presumably banking on Google introducing its own in-screen reader with the Pixel 4.

In some ways, guessing at specs is a far easier game than predicting a phone’s looks, and Geskin has a crack at this too. He predicts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, backed by 6GB RAM and a 4030mAh battery.

Unsurprisingly, he guesses the Pixel 4 will launch with Android Q, but really you get no prizes for correctly predicting that.

