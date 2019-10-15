Google has finally launched its latest generation Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones, and as usual early bird buyers are rushing to find out everything they can about the new Android 10 phones – including what colours they’re available in.

Here to help we’ve created a definitive guide detailing the answer to the burning question: What colours is the Pixel 4 available in?

Related: Best Phone

Pixel 4 colours

The Pixel 4 is available in three different colour schemes. These are:

Black

White

Orange

Pixel 4 XL colours

The Pixel 4 XL has the exact same colour options as the Pixel 4. These are:

Black

White

Orange

The colour options aren’t the only thing identical between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Both phones have the same upgraded dual camera setup, which pairs 12-megapixel main and 16-megapixel parts.

The camera offers a variety of on paper improvements to the previous pixel, including the ability to separately change the background and foreground aperture separately when shooting.

The addition of higher refresh rate “Smooth Displays” is another key upgrade. The tech is similar to OnePlus Fluid AMOLED, and lets the screens render more screens per second than most competing handsets.

Outside of this the phones have the same core specs. Both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPUs and feature 6GB of RAM.

The only difference between the two is that the Pixel 4 has a larger higher resolution screen and a bigger battery.

You can see a detailed breakdown of both new phones features in our Pixel 4 review (hands-on) and Pixel 4 XL review (hands-on) features.

If you’re curious to see how the two compare to each other or the older Pixel 3 then you’ll want to check out one of our Pixel 4 versus features.

Already sold on getting one of Google’s new phones? Then you’ll want to check out our Pixel 4 deals page for all the latest and greatest pre-order packages and contracts.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…