Google Pixel 4 deliveries bring a breakfast for champions

When Google dropped its sweet treat naming convention for the Android 10 operating system, many feared the web and mobile giant had lost its sense of fun.

However, Google has thoroughly refuted such suggestions by sending out Pixel 4 smartphone deliveries to some UK pre-order customers in cereal boxes… with actual Google-branded cereal inside.

The company says 2,000 users who reserved their handset online received a breakfast for champions in the mail, styled in the manner of some of those childhood favourites (via Android Police).

One lucky shopper even commented on the questionable amount of E numbers contained within the bundled-in cereal package!

Those being picky might point out that the ‘Free Inside’ promo doesn’t offer quite the same benefits of the previous versions of the phone. The caption promises ‘unlimited online storage with Google Photos’, but Pixel 4 owners are losing the ability to store them at the full and unlimited resolution.

All in all, Google has been pretty inventive with the design for this box, even adding a game design on the back of the box, while highlighting some of the key features. Expect to see the cereal boxes popping up on an eBay store near you sometime soon.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL arrives with a brand new camera system, Android 10, a brand new 90Hz display and new front-facing sensors adding Face Unlock and Motion Sense technology to the package.

In his verdict on the smaller Pixel 4 smartphone, our mobile editor Max Parker writes: “Featuring an excellent camera and a completely clean Android 10 install, Google’s Pixel 4 is an excellent phone that matches – if not beats – key competitors in a number of areas. However, its battery life is way shorter than most competing handsets.”

We afforded it 4 stars out of a possible 5 and praised the excellent new camera, compact design and clean version of Android 10. However, below average battery life was a concern.

