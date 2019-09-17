Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL scheduled for October launch event: Don’t expect many surprises

Google has begun sending out invitations to a Made by Google hardware event next month where it’ll debut the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL.

The event will take place in New York. The release window puts the new Google-phones in direct competition with some pretty impressive handsets. The iPhone 11 launched earlier this month. We also have the Huawei Mate 30 line to look forward too.

The invite hints that we’ll be seeing more than just new Pixel phones: “Come see a few new things Made by Google.”

The other expected launches are a new Pixelbook 2 along with updates to the Google Home speakers. There have also been rumours of the Pixel 4a launching at the same time as the flagship Pixel devices this year (via 9to5Google).

The Google Pixel 4 event will be interesting this year, primarily due to the fact there doesn’t seem like there is a whole lot to reveal. Pixel 4 leaks have come thick and fast – from design to cameras and specs.

Google even recognised the overwhelming amount of leaks around the phone and played into it by just tweeting out a glimpse of the Pixel 4. Shortly after, Google also showed off its new Face ID-like unlocking technology – Face unlock.

The most recent leak came courtesy of a Vietnamese phone import shop – showing off what they said was a test model of the Pixel 4.

Just last week, we got a comprehensive look at some Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL prototypes via two different videos. One of the most striking reveals from the videos was a new bright orange edition of the Pixel 4.

The two new videos – along with a wide range of other leaks – reveal that the Pixel 4 is dropping the Pixel’s long-running two-tone style on the back of the phone. Instead, the Pixel 4 will opt for having one solid colour on the back and a different colour around the frame (although it looks like an all black model will be an option).

