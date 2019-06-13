Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 release schedule leaked, just don’t expect a shock

The mobile world has become a little predictable in recent years, but it still has the capacity to surprise us every now and again. Like earlier this week, for example, when Google took the unprecedented step of confirming a mocked-up render as an accurate representation of the final Pixel 4 smartphone design.

However, as far as today’s latest leak is concerned, it’s business as usual on the predictability front. A leaked marketing calendar from the US mobile network Verizon Wireless reveals the release windows for the three most anticipated smartphones of the second half of 2019 – the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the iPhone 11 and the aforementioned Google Pixel 4.

The image shared by the ever-reliable @evleaks shows we can expect the Note 10 during its usual late August timeframe, while the iPhone 11 looks set for a slightly-later-than-usual late September release. Rounding it out is the Pixel 4 which, judging by the positioning on the diagram, is due to arrive slightly later than mid-October. That’d be in line with last year’s US and UK release date of October 18.

Related: iPhone 11 (2019)

If you doubted the authenticity of the leak, firstly, it’s Evan Blass and he’s practically flawless, and secondly it also features the Pixel 3a up there in the May section. That part played out. Regardless, it’s all left Evan feeling a little bit bereft.

“Kinda sad that mobile has gotten so predictable, that none of this information is particularly surprising or even noteworthy,” he wrote in a tweet accompanying the leak.

Smartphone brands have certainly trained both the tech press and smartphone buyers when to expect the year’s key releases, and it’s tough to remember the last time we got a major phone release somewhat out of the blue.

While the shock value may be a thing of the past, it’s a positive for consumers eyeing up an upgraded smartphone. Being safe in the knowledge a new iPhone will be along every September, for example, allows them to time contracts in order to receive a timely upgrade, or hold out just a few more months before they decide upon which smartphone to buy.