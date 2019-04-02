Pixel 3a hype builds after cryptic tweet from senior Google exec

According to a multitude of reports that have emerged over the past four months or so, Google is preparing to launch mid-range versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and now a senior Google exec has built up hype for the upcoming handsets.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems (covering Android, Chrome, Chrome OS and Play), this week posted a deliciously suggestive tweet that has got plenty of tongues wagging (via Android Authority).

An “unreleased phone”, eh. The Pixel 3a, perhaps? Unfortunately (but not surprisingly), Lockheimer decided against sharing any of the pictures he took with said device.

And that isn’t the only bit of Pixel-related news we’ve been treated to this week. As of April 1, Google has stopped selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on the official Google Store.

This all seems to point towards an impending Pixel 3a launch. Google usually unveils its flagship Pixel handsets in early October, but the word on the street is that the Pixel 3a range will be launched much earlier in the year.

There have been recent suggestions that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will end up launching at Google I/O on May 7, but until we hear anything more from Google, that’s pure speculation.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are expected to be slightly stripped down versions of the Pixel 3 handsets, both in terms of specs and build materials. However, if the Pixel 3a’s camera is anywhere near as good as the Pixel 3’s, it could well be a phone worth buying.

Leaks suggest they’ll both be clad in plastic rather than glass and bring back the headphone jack. The regular Pixel 3a is rumoured to feature a 5.6-inch display, with the 3a XL said to have a 6-inch display. So far, pricing rumours have been all over the place.

