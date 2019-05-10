The latest fabled release from Oppo’s sub-brand, the Realme X, looks to have everything it takes to go head-to-head with the new Google Pixel 3a.

According to GSMArena, the Realme X will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, up to 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage, and a 6.5-inch 2340×1080 OLED screen with in-display fingerprint scanner. It will have a dual rear camera, with a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel, and a 16-megapixel selfie pop-up snapper.

A Lite version of the handset will also be available. This phone will also run on the Snapdragon 710 processor, but the screen will be 0.2-inches smaller and the features will be less groundbreaking. It will have a standard 25-megapixel selfie camera rather than a pop-up, and the fingerprint scanner will be rear-mounted rather than in-screen. The rear camera will have a lower 25-megapizel resolution. However the battery will actually be a little bigger than that of its big brother, weighing in at 3960mAh over 3680mAh.

These specs compare favourably to the brand new Google Pixel 3a XL, which has a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of Ram and 64GB of storage, and a 6-inch 1080×2160 display. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera which is exactly the same hardware as the impressive Pixel 3, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of design, it will have much thicker bezels at the top and bottom of the screen than the Realme X.

Realme will introduce itself to the UK with the launch of the Realme 3 Pro on May 24. This device is expected to have a battery capacity over 4000mAh, a 6.3-inch screen, and a Snapdragon 710 chipset. We’ll be covering the launch, so be sure to check back in a couple of weeks for the full lowdown on what to expect from mid-range Chinese brand.

As for the Realme X, it is expected to launch on May 15 and is likely to be available in India and China. This launch comes just one day after the launch of the headline-grabbing OnePlus 7 Pro flagship.

