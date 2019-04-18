Is this our best look yet at the Google Pixel 3a?

Google is fixing to officially unveil the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL on May 7 during Google I/O. While several hands-on leaks and CAD-based mock-ups have given us a solid idea of what the phone looks like, the tell-tale renders have been conspicuous by their absence. Until now, perhaps.

Android Headlines has published a pair of renders it says are the real deal, representing the final product, complete with a screen displaying the proposed launch date.

While the authenticity of the images cannot be confirmed, they line up particularly well with everything we’ve seen pertaining to the device thus far. There’s those sizeable bezels, all the buttons in the right place, and what’s looks like a plastic construction.

The images are a little blurry and it appears the phone is encased, so the source of the leak is probably a case manufacturer. However, the site has a decent track record in this regard so we’re inclined to believe they’re the real deal.

Earlier this week Google dropped the biggest hint yet the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL would be showcased at the forthcoming Google I/O keynote on May 7.

A teaser on the Google Store website states that “on May 7, something big is coming to the Pixel universe,” while encourages visitors to sign up for more updates. That same store also leaked the names for the phones a few weeks back.

We’re expecting the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch, 2220 x 1080 OLED display, and that the Pixel 3a XL would be equipped with a 6-inch, 2160 x 1080 screen.

Both are likely to be running the Snapdragon 670, making the phones decidedly mid-range option compared to the Snapdragon 845 found in the flagship Pixels. 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery are also expected to sit underneath the hood.

The single camera sensors on the front and back of both models are expected to clock in at 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively.

Will you be snapping up the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL? Or will you wait until the Pixel 4 rolls around? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.