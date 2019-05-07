Google’s annual developer conference kicks off this evening, but in an unusual twist it’s a new smartphone, the heavily leaked Pixel 3a, that’s set to take centre-stage at the event. We’ve come across countless leaks over the past six months or so, and rounded up the details that sound the most accurate.

Read on for everything we think we know about Google’s cheaper new Pixel line, including alleged price and release details, and what the 3a will supposedly bring to the table.

The Pixel 3a at a glance

The Pixel 3a will launch alongside the Pixel 3a XL this evening, and they’ll essentially be slightly stripped down versions of the Pixel 3 handsets, both in terms of specs and build materials.

They’re expected to cost between £300 and £400, as opposed to upwards of £700, and will likely offer mid-range specs, a pure Android experience and design similar to the Pixel 3. We’ve got big hopes about the 3a’s camera too.

Pixel 3a − Release date

Google usually announces its flagship Pixel handsets in early October, but the Pixel 3a range will almost certainly launch on May 7. That’s tonight!

We’re fully expecting the firm to unveil the 3a and 3a XL during the opening keynote of Google’s annual I/O developer conference.

Why? While Google is yet to announce the Pixel 3a’s launch (or even officially confirm its existence), it’s let plenty slip. In early April, for instance, 9to5Google spotted a Google Store listing for the ‘New’ Pixel 3a, alongside a listing for a ‘Google Pixel 3a case’, apparently made from fabric. The listings have now been taken down.

What’s more, the Google Store is teasing that “something big is coming to the Pixel universe on May 7”, and inviting interested parties to sign up for updates.

Pixel 3a − Price

The Pixel 3a will start at $399 (~£300) and the Pixel 3a XL will start at $479 (~£370), according to Brandon Lee, the host of YouTube channel This Is Tech Today, who says he managed to get his hands on photos of the Pixel 3a’s packaging.

Both of those prices are for the 64GB versions of the 3a and 3a XL, and Lee says 128GB versions of each model will also be available. They’re pretty tempting prices figures, and we hope they prove accurate.

Ruth Porat, the CFO of Alphabet, recently admitted that the Pixel 3 isn’t selling as well as its predecessor, because of “recent pressures in the premium smartphone market”.

Pricing, ahem, may have also been a factor. Google’s Pixel 3 launched last year with a £739 price tag (the Pixel 3 XL had a starting price of £869 at launch), which was a big step up over the previous generation Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which had starting prices of £629 and £799.

Pixel 3a − Design and colours

In early May, Droid-Life published a treasure trove of legitimate-looking press renders of the Pixel 3a. Since they line up nicely with what we’ve seen in previous leaks from prolific tipster Evan Blass, we’re fairly certain they’re the real deal.

The images show off a device that looks a lot like the Pixel 3. There’s that familiar two-tone rear, as well as fairly chunky bezels and a hefty chin and forehead above and below the display.

It appears the Pixel 3a will be clad in shiny plastic, rather than glass as on the standard Pixel 3, and both the volume rocker and power button will sit on the handset’s right-hand edge. There’ll also be a corner-mounted primary camera and a centrally-positioned rear fingerprint sensor.

You’ll be able to choose between white, black and (barely) purple colour schemes.

Pixel 3a − Display and specs

The Google Store listing spotted by 9to5Google in April revealed that the regular Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch, 2220 x 1080 OLED display, and that the Pixel 3a XL will be equipped with a 6-inch, 2160 x 1080 screen.

It added that the standard Pixel 3a would be powered by a Snapdragon 670 chipset − a far more middling, albeit expected, setup compared to the flagship-class Snapdragon 845 found in the flagship Pixels, and come with 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery.

Droid-Life’s leak corroborates several of these alleged specs, and adds that the Pixel 3a XL will squeeze in a 3700mAh battery. Both handsets will reportedly support fast-charging technology, with Google seemingly set to claim that a 15-minute blast on the charger will provide up to seven hours of battery life.

We’re also expecting both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL to feature dual downward facing speaker grilles either side of the USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, something that Google dropped in 2017 with the Pixel 2 series.

Droid-Life’s leak also says that both handset’s will have Active Edge squeeze support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 3a − Camera

The Pixel 3 has one of the best smartphone cameras we’ve ever come across, and we’re desperately hoping that the 3a will inherit some of its photo snapping skills.

Multiple leaks have claimed that the Pixel 3a models will be equipped with a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera and a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Whether Google plans to use the same Sony IMX363 image sensor as found on the Pixel 3 for these new cameras is unknown, but based on the software/cloud-based image processing prowess that the company has already demonstrated there seems little reason to change up the recipe just yet.

According to Droid-Life’s leak, they’ll both be able to take advantage of Google’s stunning Night Sight mode for low-light photography, and will also offer portrait mode and unlimited Google Photos storage.

Are you liking the sound of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL?