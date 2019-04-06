Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL confirmed in unmissable Google Store leak

Google has leaked its first major phone launch of 2019, the Pixel 3a, confirm the device’s name on the Google Store – and seemingly outed a new smart home product to boot.

The Pixel 3a is expected to be a ‘lite’ version of last year’s Google flagship, the Pixel 3, and is likely to be joined by a Pixel 3a XL, which will be a pared down version of the Pixel 3 XL.

In case there was any doubt that this was the case, Google jumped the gun and briefly added a Play Store listing for the ‘New’ Pixel 3a (H/T 9to5Google).

Recent leaks – which look fairly reliable – point to the Pixel 3a being a 5.6-inch device and the Pixel 3a XL offering a 6.0-inch screen. Both are set to feature 1080p OLED displays, Snapdragon 670 processors, and 12-megapixel rear cameras.

And in good news for fans of antique headphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack could be present on at least one of the handsets – though this leak isn’t as seemingly water-tight as the other specs we’ve mentioned.

Apparently, a second-generation Google Home Hub product is also on the way. First spotted by Android Police in the Connected Home section of the Google Play not so long ago, the ‘Nest Hub Max’ is described as featuring a 10-inch HD display with stereo speakers and a built-in camera for Duo calling.

It’s definitely the less sexy of the two leaks, but it’s interesting in that it would seem to suggest a reshuffle or tighter integration of Google-owned Nest.

Later in the year, the search giant is expected to reveal a new flagship, the Google Pixel 4, in a big to compete with top-of-the-line 2019 Android phones like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Will you be first in line for the Google Pixel 3a? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.