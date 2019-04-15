Google Pixel 3a Launch Event: Stage set for May 7 bow at Google I/O

Google is holding an event on May 7, that much we already knew, but it is now expected the firm will unveil the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones during the forthcoming Google I/O keynote.

The Google Store is currently teasing “something big is coming to the Pixel universe on May 7”, which is just over three weeks from now, on a Tuesday.

That’s the same day the annual Google I/O expo kicks off in the company’s California homeland, which appeared to be the most logical launch date for the phones when we began hearing rumours of their arrival late last year.

The teaser also invites interested parties to sign up for updates concerning the upper-mid-range devices, which are expected to sit below the Pixel 3 handsets in the pecking order. “The power is in your hands. Sign up to get updates about what’s arriving in May,” the site reads.

With the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Google will launch its first sub-flagship phones since the Nexus range was offering capable handsets for a fraction of a cost of the rivals. Google inadvertently confirmed the names in a Google Store leak earlier this month and spec speculation has been doing the rounds for months now.

We’re expecting these devices to arrive with somewhat stripped down components, including a Snapdragon 670 processor, compared with the Snapdragon 845 SoC found in the flagship pixels.

That will apparently be accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery, but we’re not sure whether there’ll be expanded storage. Recent image leaks have shown off a 3.5mm jack, which is not available in the Pixel 3.

The renders we’ve seen promise single-lens cameras on the front and back of the phones, clocking in at 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively. The leaked Google Store listing said the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch, 2220 x 1080 OLED display, while the Pixel 3a XL would rock a 6-inch, 2160 x 1080 screen.

